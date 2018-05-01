Go the extra mile for Festival of Running

Join West Wight Sports and Community Centre for the Isle of Wight Festival of Running next month…

The 2018 event is taking place between Friday, June 1st and Sunday, June 3rd, with different races each day.

Among the highlights are the Farringford 5K, which is ideal for those who are starting out in running or have just completed the couch to 5K programme.

Also on offer is the SpyVelo Long Weekend, which is a half iron man-distance event with running, cycling and swimming heats, making it a great challenge for teams. For more information, go into the centre or visit the website: www.iwfor.co.uk