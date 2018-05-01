Whether it has touched a close friend or family member, we are all more familiar with cancer than we’d like to be…

Around 6,000 people are currently living with the disease on the Island – a figure that’s expected to double by 2020.

With those shocking statistics in mind, Wessex Cancer Trust’s appeal for a new cancer wellbeing centre on the Isle of Wight has never been more relevant.

The charity has been providing both practical and emotional support to Islanders affected by cancer for the past five years.

Perhaps better known for its Daisy Bus service, which transports patients to and from hospital appointments on the mainland, Wessex also provides a range of services from its centre in Lugley Street, Newport.

Last year, Islanders affected by cancer attended more than 2,000 of its sessions, which include professional counselling, befriending, yoga and complementary therapies, such as massage and reflexology.

All services are intended to help support cancer patients and their families during an impossibly tough time in their lives.

Following the sale of part of its current leasehold home, the charity recently embarked on a mission to raise £100,000 for a new Island support centre, enabling its work to continue for many years to come.

The Building for the Future appeal aims to create a warm and welcoming community hub with three new treatment rooms, a quiet befriending area, a community area for groups to meet, as well as more flexible space to host new classes and activities.

The charity’s CEO, Cait Allen, said: “A diagnosis is devastating to a person but also their family and friends. Our Cancer Wellbeing Centre in Newport is a place where anyone can go and get some help. Whether that’s advice on how to pay the bills, professional counselling, or relaxing therapies, there is a listening ear for anyone who needs it. We hope the community will come out and support the appeal to help us create a wonderful new space for people affected by cancer.”

Upcoming events in aid of the appeal:

May 9th: Bucket collection at Asda, Newport, between 11am and 2pm.

May 12th: Tea party, cocktails and children’s entertainment at Stripped, Ventnor, 11am- 3pm.

May 14th-20th: Cakes4Cancer. Hold a cake sale, coffee morning or bake off for the appeal.

Sign up for a free fundraising pack at www.wessexcancer.org.uk/Event/cakes4cancer-2018

May 17th: Quiz night at Newport Ale House, from 8pm.