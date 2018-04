One of the most spectacular bus rides in England, the open-top Needles Breezer offers breathtaking views.

See the towering cliffs of Tennyson Down, the pebble beach at Freshwater Bay and the iconic Needles landmark. Running every 30 minutes, until October 28th. 24-hours unlimited bus travel: Adult – £10, Child (5-16) – £5 or £25 for a group of five. www.islandbuses.info