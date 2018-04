Come and meet our gorgeous cats looking for new homes. We’ve also got bargains galore at our onsite charity shop, plus the latest range of SIMON’s cat goodies. During the Easter holidays, we’ll be giving out free cat masks to the kids. Open daily (except Tuesdays)

11.00am – 4.00pm

Isle of Wight Adoption Centre

122 Marlborough Road, Ryde

03000 120 251

www.isleofwight.cats.org.uk