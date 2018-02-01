Vets and Pets

Bohemia Boarding Bohemia Boarding

Your cat or dog will be in safe hands at Bohemia Boarding, a boarding facility run by the Isle of Wight branch of the RSPCA. All funds raised from Bohemia Boarding go directly to the Centre, enabling it to continue to rescue, care for and re-home animals on the Island.

RSPCA Animal Centre, Bohemia Corner, Merstone Lane, Godshill PO38 3NA Tel: (01983) 842058 [email protected]

The Vintage Grooming Emporium

Based in St Helens, also at Wight’s Wash ’n’ Wag, Ryde, and available for home visits. The Emmi-Pet Ultra sonic Toothbrush offers a professional dental hygiene service for dogs. Ultrasound teeth cleaning is sterile, silent and non-vibrating, providing effective cleaning without brushing. Removes tartar and stains, and freshens dogs’ breath. Owners stay with their dogs. Prices from £30. For further information, call Karen on 07714 351472.

The Mobile Vet

The Mobile Vet is run by Dan and Kirsty Forster, who have been trading nearly five years. They have a fully equipped central surgery in Newport and several custom designed vehicles, equipped to offer home visits at affordable prices, Islandwide. They are the only vets to offer key hole surgery and CT scans. Register now. Mobile Vet Central Base, Newport Nurseries, Watergate Road, Newport, PO30 1XP. (01983) 212999. www.MobileVetSurgery.co.uk

Cottage Canines

Are you at the end of your tether – or lead! – with your four-legged friend? Is your puppy turning into an adolescent? Well, perhaps it’s time to call in help! Paul at Cottage Canines is a qualified and experienced dog behaviourist who uses positive reward based methods to train. Home visits Islandwide. Private outdoor area for training. Puppy Classes. Call (01983) 731282. www.cottagecanines.co.uk

Ryde Professional Dog Grooming

Your newly established dog grooming salon in Ryde provides a high quality grooming service with loving care for your pet. City and Guild qualified staff with over 35 years experience, your dog is sure to enjoy a pamper with us. All dogs styled to breed standard or owner’s request. All pampers include luxury hydro bath and massage. Find us on Ryde Esplanade opposite the Hovertravel. Call: (01983) 566222.

Animals at Home

Animals at Home IOW Ltd, the Island’s professional home pet care service; established 2003. We hope to expand in 2018 our Host Homes for Dogs. If you feel you can help us by offering a cosy and safe doggy host home do get in touch. [email protected] or (01983) 242999.