Let ReMa take the strain out of holiday lets!

Even living here on this beautiful Island, many of us still like to take a holiday elsewhere sometime during the year, either abroad or at another UK destination.

Or it may be a case of having a second home that stands empty for far too long each year.

Whatever the circumstances, there is the opportunity to make money from your property by renting it out as a holiday let. And if you think that could become too complex, and not worth the hassle, then think again. Island-based ReMa Holidays can provide you with all the answers, and ensure peace of mind, and a good return from any type of holiday property, be it a caravan, chalet or house.

Matt and Becky Mattocks, co-owners of ReMa Holidays, do not tie any of their clients into exclusivity contracts. If you already rent out a property yourself, but are looking to increase the number of bookings, then they are happy to help. The key word to their business is flexibility. If you want to rent out a property as a holiday let for just a few days each year, or for much longer, then ReMa Holidays can take care of all your needs, including booking ferries to and from the Island for customers at discounted prices, and Island attraction tickets.

Matt and Becky already manage more than 20 two-bedroom holiday chalets at Sandown Bay Holiday Centre for clients, and are now expanding their business to take in homes across the Island. Matt explained: “We will do as much or as little as any client wants us to do. We can just provide bookings through the worldwide networks we use, including booking.com or Tripadvisor, where we have achieved a Certificate of Excellence.

“We can for example, just do the laundry, the cleaning or everything that is required, including any shopping they need for when they arrive, with our fees starting from just 12.5 percent. Basically if a client doesn’t want to go near their holiday let, we can do everything, from advertising to meeting customers to hand over the keys.”

“We can also carry out maintenance, improvements or renovations that may be needed on chalets, and if anyone happens to move off the Island, but wants to keep a holiday home here, then we can take care of everything for them, giving them peace of mind, and sparing them the trouble of having to keep coming back to manage the property themselves.”

“As far as we are concerned It is all about flexibility and simplicity for our clients and their customers. We work to their needs, so if someone already living on the Island wants to stay in a chalet or house here just for a short break, then we will help find the right accommodation for them. The whole ethos is that the property belongs to our clients, all we want to do is make them more money by renting it out for them.”

Matt added: “We like to promote ourselves as pet and family friendly, but if our clients prefer not to have pets in their home, then we make that clear to the potential customers. Everything has to be flexible, because people don’t holiday like they used to and people don’t rent out property like they used to.”

“It is no longer a case of just the ‘factory fortnight’ away for many families – some prefer a number of short breaks, rather than just one long one, and that is also where we can help. We work around their requirements to ensure they have an enjoyable stay on the Isle of Wight.”

For further details on how ReMa Holidays can help you make money from your property, visit website remaholidays.com , see Facebook page RemaHolidays, or call Matt or Becky on (01983) 404431 or mobile 07543 681924.