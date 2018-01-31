Celebrating Chinese New Year at Electric Woods and Robin Hill

Step into a fusion of sound, vibrant colours, and oriental flavours at Robin Hill’s award-winning electric woods event, Spirit of the Orient, this February.

Experience stunning oriental-themed lighting and entertainment which brings the ancient woodland to life. New for 2018, be amazed by a stunning water projection screen producing magical 3D effects ‘floating’ on the woodland ponds, the magnificent Chinese marble Triumphal Arch, and the cascading water bridge framed with carved marble arches.

Dazzling performances

Enjoy exciting performances of traditional lion dance with stunning light and sound effects, and the most dazzling illuminated lions. Meet and greet our birds of prey and wonder at their majesty as they fly around our beautiful woodland ponds.

A unique experience for all

Take part in our story-telling dragon procession, which wanders through the woodland – and be creative in decorating your own Chinese lantern in celebration of the New Year. Plus, you’re invited to hang your wishes on our wishing tree, a symbol of good luck and fortune. Legend has it, the higher you place your wish on the tree, the more likely it is to come true!

Evening meal in stunning surroundings

To complete the evening, savour the delights of our authentic oriental menu served in the woodland ponds, and toast marshmallows on the open brazier – there will be something to suit all tastes. Treat yourself to a winter-warming tipple or a delicious hot chocolate at the woodland bar.

To book this stunning experience visit: www.electricwoods.co.uk

For news and updates from the event, visit:

Celebrating 175 Years…

This year marks Blackgang Chine’s 175th Birthday! To celebrate, Blackgang have released some very special new characters. Spirit of the Orient at Robin Hill is your first chance to meet the new Time Travellers, who need help to find crystals to power their ship to get them to Blackgang in time for the celebrations!

Frequent Visitor Pass

Make 2018 the year of exciting adventures, thrilling rides, magical events and family FUN with a Frequent Visitor Pass for Blackgang Chine and Robin Hill. electric woods events are included in a Robin Hill and Joint Park Pass.

Single Park Pass: £34.00

Joint Park Pass: £63.00

Children under four go free!