Time to get into a pickle!

The 17th annual Pickles War will take place at the Woodvale pub in Gurnard on Sunday, January 28th , from noon .

The competition, which has grown massively over the years, is set to feature around 50 assortments of pickled onions, but the day is about much more than just tasting and judging onions.

Since Pickles War started, the raffle and auction that takes place at the event has raised more than £65,000 for The Children’s Liver Disease Foundation.

There will be many raffle prizes and auction lots, so join the fun and raise much-needed funds for The Children’s Liver Disease Foundation