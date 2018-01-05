Valentine’s at Ventnor Botanic Garden
Experience Valentine’s in one of the most romantic settings on the Island, Ventnor Botanic Garden. Welcome drinks and canapes on arrival,
followed by a candle lit walk through the tranquil gardens and a beautifully crafted three-course meal on Wednesday, February 14th from 6.00pm.
Bookings essential, call (01983) 855397 or email:
[email protected]. Visit www.botanic.co.uk for
more details.
