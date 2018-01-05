Let Jewson help you bring your next project to life!

With five branches across the Island – three in Newport, as well as one each in Sandown and Ryde – we are ideally placed to assist with your next project, be it small DIY, or a larger project, such as a room in the roof or extension.

Our Sandown and Ryde branches offer a wide range of products, and like all the local Jewson outlets, experienced and friendly staff are there to offer advice and assistance. These two branches are also able to offer DULUX paint mixing, and can also match paints to existing fabrics and wallpapers.

We just need a sample colour and our paint mixing service will do the rest. Bring in this advert and we will give you 20% off mixed paint in January and February to welcome in the New Year, and give you that little nudge to do those decorating jobs that you have been putting off.

The three Newport branches all vary in what’s on offer. The Trafalgar Road business is still very much our timber hub, and we are able to machine most bespoke mouldings in either hardwood or softwood, and offer a vast range of quality timber products from stock. The majority is machined in our production mill, on a computer controlled moulder to ensure we reproduce exactly what every discerning customer desires.

Our Trafalgar Road branch is also where we have a Kitchen Showroom. Our Kitchen Team are always on hand to discuss your requirements and make home visits to ensure we get to know your project, and are able to offer a no obligation quote. Come and look in to our showroom and see what we can offer.

Our Medina Avenue branch offers many stock lines not available elsewhere in the local business, including a range of baths and showers, as well as disabled bathing solutions. If you fancy showering with a polar bear look no further. Not the real thing but we offer a range of wall panelling, fully waterproof, and you are able to let your own imagination run wild with what you choose for your bath or shower room.

Our Manners View business is still probably known to many by its original trading name of Build Center. As with Sandown and Medina Avenue, we are able to offer a large range of plant and tools for hire; ladders to steamers, diggers to scaffold towers. We have a range of products to help your project, and with this advert during January and February we offer a 45 percent discount off your first hire at any of three tool hire locations.

Jewson may be a national name but we have a local feel and will be pleased to welcome old and new customers in 2018.