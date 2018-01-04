Mock Trials success

Students from five Island schools have been given an insight into the UK’s legal system by taking part in Mock Trials at the Crown Court in Newport.





Two teams from Christ the King School, and one each from Ryde School, Cowes Enterprise, the Priory School and Carisbrooke College, all comprising 15 pupils, took part in the competition, the brainchild of former Isle of Wight High Sheriff Nick Hayward.

Nick explained: “We started the competition in 2011 because when I became High Sheriff I had to learn about the legal system, and realised that probably the only reason people find themselves in court is for jury service or because they have ended up on the wrong side of the law.

“We felt it would be good to introduce more Island youngsters to the legal service, and help students improve their confidence of public speaking by standing up in a Crown Court, and being a prosecuting barrister, defence barrister or member of the jury. It also gives them an insight into what it would be like to pursue a career in the legal profession.”

The Mock Trials again proved a huge success. The case this year was ‘intimidation of a witness’, and in previous years have included ‘minor drug offences’, and ‘theft of mobile phones’.

The students acted out the trial in front of Retired Judge Tim Milligan, Retired Judge Tim O’Flynn and His Honour Judge Tim Moseley with Kerry Maylin, Principal Advocate CPS Wessex, presiding over the proceedings.

In a close competition, judged by the Judges, Christ the King were winners, and received the High Sheriff’s Trophy from Ben Rouse, the current Isle of Wight High Sheriff, pictured below with the students.