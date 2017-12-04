The Anchor Inn, Cowes
Come and enjoy Winter Warming offers at The Anchor, one of the oldest and most iconic of Island pubs.
Two gourmet burgers for £16, all day Monday to Thursday. Steak Night: two rump steaks and a bottle of House wine for £29, every Wednesday from 6.00pm. Fish and Chip Fridays: two fish and chips for £16, all day Fridays.
Not available with any other offers. We reserve the right to withdraw these offers at anytime.
The Anchor Inn, 1-3 High Street, Cowes
PO31 7A (01983 292823)
