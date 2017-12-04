Snow White, Medina Theatre

December 22nd to 31st That’s Entertainment Productions return to Medina Theatre this Christmas with the loveliest Panto of all,

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Starring hilarious Drew Cameron from ITV`s Britain`s Got Talent as Muddles, a villainous Wicked Queen, a handsome Prince, beautiful Snow White, the the funniest Seven Dwarfs and a clever Magic Mirror. Book today! (01983) 823884 or www.medinatheatre.co.uk