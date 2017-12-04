Dream of a Traditional Wight Christmas at The Needles Landmark Attraction

Christmas is coming to The Needles, so expect sacks of festive fun and a twinkly, good-time atmosphere.

The Needles’ massive tribute to this festive season is that it’s the only place to find the ‘real’ Santa Clause in residence. Join us for another magical December with the Island’s most famous Christmas grotto returning, helping to spread cheer to families across the Island, and beyond.

Forget presents, tinsel and turkey sandwiches. What could make Christmas more magical than meeting Father Christmas, the man himself? Once you have indulged in the free parking, free children’s rides*, free Jurassic Golf, free sweet making and glass demonstrations and free elves workshops, complete your festive day and hunt down the man in red! He will be with us on December 2nd , 3rd, 9th, 10th,16th, 17th and 23rd.

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, mulled wine and fresh mince pies will keep the adults entertained, courtesy of ‘Taste of The Wight’ who will be offering local flavours to families during some of the grotto dates in December.

New for 2017 is a more ‘Winter Wonderland’ atmosphere to our festive street along with some rather special guests! The Island’s favourite ‘Donkey Sanctuary’ will be present on selected grotto dates for children and adults to meet the donkeys and Shetland Ponies in their festive enclosure. See website for further details. In addition, the Needles are pleased to welcome ‘Jara Amusements’ who will be offering exciting street family entertainment games.

December 2nd , 9th, 16th and 23rd. A real treat for anyone feeling the spirit of the season and a perfect opportunity to support a local Island Charity ‘Daisy Chains IW’, 50p from each CD sold will be donated. CDs can be purchased from our Pier Head Shopping Emporium. The Needles Christmas would not be the same without the man of the moment Mr Derek Sandy performing his Christmas hit ‘Cos it’s Christmas’ on, 9th, 16th and 23rd. A real treat for anyone feeling the spirit of the season and a perfect opportunity to support a local Island Charity ‘Daisy Chains IW’, 50p from each CD sold will be donated. CDs can be purchased from our Pier Head Shopping Emporium.

On the outskirts there lives a green Grinch another special guest for the Needles in 2017. Watch out for him over the Christmas period as he plans to put in some appearances! See special guest from ‘Whoville’ arrive every morning at 10.00am. Grotto entry is only £6 and includes a quality gift for each child. Last Grotto entry is 4.00pm

As if that wasn’t enough, our 4D cinema will be half price this Christmas at £2 per person, with fun for all the family. You can find our Santa’s breakfast special in our Marconi’s Restaurant along with Santa’s favourite winter warmer meals, plus festive mince pies and speciality coffee.

Looking for something special for your loved one this Christmas? Our unique handmade Alum Bay Glass makes the perfect gift and our extensive showroom displays a myriad of exquisite glassware in a variety of different colours and shapes.

Our Isle of Wight Sweet Manufactory is a must too! Watch our sweet makers create treats you’ll find nowhere else and then sample the results. We make hard boiled sweets in every imaginable flavour, perfect gifts for all the family.

Visit our Pier Head Shopping Emporium for a wide selection of gifts for all tastes and budgets , from stocking fillers to beautiful handcrafted items. Our Taste of the Wight outlet will also be ideal shopping for those all important local flavours, a must visit whilst at the Needles!

Autism and disability friendly sessions available on December 2nd , please call for further details.

*All rides are free, but not all will be open at one time. Rides will be limited by ride closing times, inclement weather and demand.

The Needles, Alum Bay PO39 0JD

(01983) 752401