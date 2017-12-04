Still looking for an ideal Christmas present for a friend or loved one?

Then why not Adopt A Donkey, from just £20? They will receive a certificate, a picture of their donkey, and a regular newsletter. They can also go along and visit their donkey. Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary, Lower Winstone Farm, St John’s Road, Wroxall. iowdonketsanctuary.org Tel: (01983) 852693.