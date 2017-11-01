The Eight Bells
Celebrate this Christmas season with friends and family at The Eight Bells.
Situated in the heart of Carisbrooke Village, choose two/three courses from our Festive Menu, and dine in a relaxed, friendly environment. Small and large parties welcome. Private function room also available. For enquiries call (01983) 825501 or email [email protected]. Full menu online – www.theeightbells.net.
