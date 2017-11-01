The Breeze
A delicious three-course Christmas menu awaits you at the Breeze Restaurant, Island Harbour Marina.
The Breeze, having achieved a Certificate of Excellence award three years running, also has a private room for up to 80 diners for Christmas parties. A discounted two-course midweek option is available, along with entertainment most Fridays and Saturdays throughout December.
Mill Lane, Binfield, Newport PO30 2LA
(01983) 533388
