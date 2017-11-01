The Anchor
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
Celebrate Christmas at The Anchor. Enjoy excellent quality pub dinning with a fantastic two/three course festive menu available.
Embedded within the heart of Cowes, The Anchor is a favourite with locals and visitors for dining, drinks and live music. Large parties welcome. Book now and enjoy a free bottle of Prosecco for parties of more than 10 people.
1-3 High Street, Cowes PO31 7SA
(01983) 292823. theanchorcowes.co.uk
Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.