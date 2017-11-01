Join our 10th birthday bash!

This November sees the 10th birthday of Abbott’s Carpets & Flooring, and to mark the occasion Darren and Sam Abbott are inviting established, new and potential customers to join in the celebrations by entering their Grand Prize Draw.

(See below)

Set up in November, 2007 on the cusp of the recession by Darren and Sam, they initially operated from a small office with limited storage in an industrial unit on Lake Industrial Way. In April, 2008, a new member of staff, Sarah, joined for admin support, and the following year, having outgrown their current location they moved into a larger unit on the same estate, which they completely refurbished as a showroom, with offices and a store, from which they have traded ever since.

A trainee domestic carpet fitter from the age of 16, Darren moved into contract flooring at 18 and continued to gain experience in all types of contract and domestic carpet and flooring across the Island. Now, with well over 30 years of experience, his knowledge and contacts throughout the industry ensure Abbott’s are able to deliver a service their customers’ expect and deserve.

The flooring industry on the Island has changed greatly over the past 10 years, becoming more competitive and with many companies and sole traders focusing on low pricing over everything else. However, as the old adage goes ‘You get what you pay for’. Abbott’s use high quality brands of sundry products for the specific flooring type and environment, fitting to the manufacturer’s specification to ensure a quality finish. They also give great customer service, something which they feel is so important, and why they try to give their customers the service which they themselves like to receive. They feel that being friendly, honest and helpful is an integral part of customer satisfaction. The customer is their main focus; it is a privilege to work in someone’s home and as such they only use fitters they would have work in their own home.

Almost all of their fitting teams have been with them for over seven years, which enables Abbott’s to send the same fitters back to returning customers, thus building a good relationship. There are no high pressure salesmen in the showroom just helpful, friendly staff led by Sam, who are there to help you find the carpet or flooring you are looking for, with Darren carrying out all of their surveying and estimating.

By keeping their showroom fresh with new products, being reactional to the needs of the customer, and with some plain, old hard work, the business is pushing forward in an ever changing economy, something which they are incredibly proud of.

Refreshments will be available in the showroom throughout their birthday week of November 4th-11th, with all customers welcome to pop in for birthday cake and a cuppa. Darren and Sam are offering 10 prizes, ranging from assorted hampers and gift vouchers to Spa treatment and meal vouchers in an easy-to enter draw, with a £200 voucher* to be spent in store as the main prize! Pick up your November Beacon for an entry form.