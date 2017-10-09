Ventnor Winter Gardens
Enjoy a spooky, traditional Halloween at the Winter Gardens.
Children’s party October 27th; adults’ party October 28th — fun and games for all ages! We are now taking bookings for Christmas – bring your party to our party! Breakfasts, lunches and dinners served daily. Stunning sea views; come along for a great time.
Full details on website theventnorwintergardens.com
or call (01983) 857757
Pier Street, Ventnor, PO38 1SZ
