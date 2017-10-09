Spooks and Sparks Night returns!
Saturday, November 4th – Newport Parish Council, in partnership with IW Radio, will again host this hugely popular event.
Live music, children’s entertainment, fancy dress display, food stalls and a spectacular firework display at the Victoria Recreation Ground, Newport on Saturday, November 4th. Gates open 4.00pm. Teens and adults £5, children £2, under 5s free.
in Things to do