Spooks and Sparks Night returns!

Saturday, November 4th – Newport Parish Council, in partnership with IW Radio, will again host this hugely popular event.

Live music, children’s entertainment, fancy dress display, food stalls and a spectacular firework display at the Victoria Recreation Ground, Newport on Saturday, November 4th. Gates open 4.00pm. Teens and adults £5, children £2, under 5s free.

