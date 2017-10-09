The Island’s only dedicated Fancy Dress Shop has a huge collection of Halloween

horror masks, costumes, SFX make-up, Vampire fangs, liquid latex, and eye-wear. We’re also exhibiting at IOW Comic-Con, so there are loads of reasons to find us!

Master of Disguise,

6-7 Watchbell Lane, Newport, PO30 5XU. Tel: (01983) 520200.

masterofdisguise.co.uk