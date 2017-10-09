Kynges Well is run by two Island brothers serving fresh home cooked food using Island produce wherever possible. They stock a wide range of lagers, real ales, wines and spirits. Pay them a visit and enjoy your evening on the feature well table within the pub.

CUT OUT THE VOUCHER FROM YOUR OCTOBER 2017 BEACON MAGAZINE AND HAND IN TO CLAIM 15% OFF YOUR FOOD BILL (VALID TUESDAY – FRIDAY ONLY, DURING OCTOBER) 10, High Street, Brading PO36 0DG (01983) 408776