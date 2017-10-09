Dunnose Magna Tea Rooms

Tea Rooms and idyllic gardens, situated in picturesque Luccombe Chine.

Perfect for walkers, or parking is available. Fully licensed, including Prosecco and Goddards Ales, and serving hot and cold drinks, light luncheons, delicious ice cream, Cream Teas and homemade cakes. Dogs welcome. Regret no card payments.

Autumn opening hours 11.00am-5.00pm Fri- Mon inclusive. Closed for maintenance Sept 30 – Oct 8.

Luccombe Chine PO37 6RW. Call (01983) 868424