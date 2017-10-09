Sunday, November 12th – A Christmas Fayre will be held on Sunday, November 12th in the beautiful grounds of Barton Manor to raise money for young people’s charity Challenge & Adventure. Christmas foods, craft stall, BBQ, tea and cakes, mulled wine, live music, dancing, snow dome and pantomime dames! Carriage rides by Windmill Carriages with their beautiful black Friesian horses. Doors open from 10.00am to 4.00pm. More details, (01983) 527026.

