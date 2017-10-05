Support and information for Islanders with sight loss

Isle of Wight Society for the Blind (IWSB) is the local sight loss charity, established in 1895 to serve blind and visually impaired Island residents.

The charity aims to provide support and information to those directly and indirectly affected by sight loss, to promote independence and wellbeing through a range of services. These include regular low-vision equipment demonstration days, enabling people to test items from simple hand-held magnifiers to the latest in sophisticated technology.

The Society is also well-loved by hundreds of users who enjoy free weekly editions of ‘Talking News’, an audio version of the IW County Press newspaper, or enjoy the personal service offered with our free audio library of books. IWSB also supports quite a range of clubs and activities, some for the more active, including walking, golf and bowling, with others for those who just want to enjoy a coffee and chat.

There are also regular events with speakers, so whatever your age or interest, take a look at our website www.iwsb.org.uk or get in touch on (01983) 522205 to learn more, or to receive our free quarterly newsletter.

With the appointment of a new CEO in April, the charity is currently embarking on a process of review and development. Chief Executive, Miriam Tong, said: “Throughout the summer months a consultation exercise has been underway to ensure that our initiatives and activities remain valued and relevant to those affected by sight loss and make a positive impact on their wellbeing.”

“We’ve already received a good response, so have many new ideas to develop at locations around the Island to reach a larger number of people. To encourage the widest participation in this survey, we’ll continue gathering responses until early November – so if you or anyone you know would like to contribute please contact IWSB or see our website www.iwsb.org.uk for details.”

Chance for budding Island writers In raising greater awareness of the charity, the Society is currently promoting its second story writing competition, building on its 2016 success, which produced some high quality entries. Chris Cane, organising the event for IWSB, said: “We are excited to announce the involvement of the actors Robert Glenister and Katy Manning and jazz singer Edana Minghella who will again support us, recording the winning entries from each category.” “This is a great opportunity for budding Island writers to become published authors, and there are also great prizes to be won by at least 30 talented people!” Monday, December 18th at 7.00pm for the prize giving. Entry forms are available from our website We welcome everyone to the Award Ceremony to be held at Newport Minster onfor the prize giving. Entry forms are available from our website www.iwsb.org.uk or can be picked up from Waterstones, 118 High Street, Newport, PO30 1TP or Dress for Less, St James Street, Newport, PO30 5HB. Dress for Less… First established a couple of years ago to generate revenue in support of IWSB, Dress for Less is a Charity Boutique / Dress Agency with a difference. Thanks to a lifetime’s experience in the fashion world, lead volunteer manager of Dress for Less, Julie Clifton, has led the boutique from strength to strength. It has outgrown its current outlet and is moving to a larger premises in St James Street, Newport on October 20th . Why not join us for a glass of bubbly and free-entry draw entry for a £50 Dress for Less Gift Voucher.

