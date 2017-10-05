Choose D&S Carpets for quality and experience

Choosing the correct type of flooring for your home or business, however large or small, is vitally important, particularly as you know it is likely to be constantly walked upon for many years to come.

That is why it’s of paramount importance to receive the correct advice on choosing the flooring that best suits your needs.

Over the past six years, D&S Carpets have worked tirelessly to meet their customers’ requirements and ensure all work is carried out to the highest standards. New and established customers continue to benefit from the excellent facilities provided by the D&S staff, headed by David, who has more than 20 years in the flooring trade, and Stuart, with 30 years’ experience in the customer service industry.

Since D&S Carpets opened their doors in Newport in October, 2011, the business has continued to grow, and is now housed in two units on the Riverside Industrial Park, Newport, which have long leases to enable further expansion in the future. There has already been an increase in warehouse racking to improve storage and give capacity to stock five-metre wide floor coverings in selected ranges and colours.

D&S have enjoyed a significant increase in the volume of commercial work undertaken, built on solid relationships with the building trade, and they promise that although they may not necessarily be the cheapest company around, their attention to detail not only embraces the flooring product itself, but also any subfloor preparation that is required, coupled with expert fitting, to provide the perfect finish.

D&S Carpets stock over 300 rolls of flooring in their premises, covering a huge selection of carpets and vinyl flooring, with prices starting at just £4.99m2. They offer a free measuring and estimating service, and are happy to bring samples to your home if you are not able to visit the showroom.

The company also carries a wide range of natural flooring samples, including Sisal, Seagrass, Jute and Coir. Also various hard flooring samples from real wood, laminate flooring and luxury vinyl tiles from various large manufacturers such as Polyflor, with products that include Camaro and Colonia. Wineo and Luvanto are other providers with guarantees of up to 25 years.

D&S are able to supply and fit all types of safety vinyl flooring, including Altro and Polyfloor products, and are competent in ‘Capping and Coving’ for dressing the vinyl up the walls for the complete hygienic and watersafe finish, and carry out a large number of wet room installations using this method.

Also on offer are a large range of contract carpets, designed to withstand large volumes of traffic and use for areas such as offices and retail locations. A team of experienced, professional fitters are on hand to handle all types of carpet and vinyl flooring, and there is free delivery anywhere on the Island.

D&S Carpets can be found at 12, Hurstake Road, Riverway Industrial Estate, Newport, PO30 5UU. Their opening hours are 9:00am to 6:00pm Monday to Friday; 9:00am to 5:00pm Saturday and 10:00am to 4:00am Sunday. For more details call (01983) 533150

or email: [email protected]