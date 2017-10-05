Celebrating 70 years of India’s independence

This autumn, Robin Hill’s popular electric woods event, Festival of Light inspired by Diwali, will be celebrating the 70th Anniversary of India’s independence with stunning, creatively themed light, colour, sound and entertainment that captures the many aspects of Indian culture.

Every evening from September 30th to November 4th , from 6.00pm to 10.00pm , visitors can experience the lush colours, flavours and magic of the Asian sub-continent set in Robin Hill’s glorious autumnal ancient woodland as they venture on a journey of discovery of India. Plus, no Festival of Light event would be the same without the magic of Holi powder, so come and get colourful!

Venture into the wild and enchanting forests, discover elephants and tigers, before finding yourself amidst the hustle and bustle of urban life, Indian bazaars and aromas of authentic Indian cuisine. Then escape to a spiritual, more serene setting to enjoy quiet contemplation, before taking part in the celebrations. Journey through decorative India where you’ll discover beautiful examples of art, murals and light shows. Finally, take a nostalgic look back at India’s history creatively curated through light and sound.

During half term, October 21st to 29th , there will be additional entertainment including Lantern decorating, Rangoli art workshops, Rama & Sita’s Lantern Parade, Dr DJ: the South’s No.1 Bollywood Bhangra Experience, A Spellbinding Aerial Silks Display, Wings by Twilight, a stunning birds of prey experience and much more!

For more information and to book tickets visit: www.electricwoods.co.uk

The magic of Blackgang’s Illuminations return bigger, better and more magical than ever!

October 6th and 7th , 13th and 14th and from October 20th to November 4th , as the daylight begins to fade, the park re-awakens with exciting and dynamic interactive lighting effects and displays. Behold, as the Rumpus Mansion story unveils for the first time; an unmissable 3D animation. On, 13th and 14th and from, as the daylight begins to fade, the park re-awakens with exciting and dynamic interactive lighting effects and displays. Behold, as the Rumpus Mansion story unveils for the first time; an unmissable 3D animation. Plus, join your favourite Blackgang characters as they host an evening of magical fun, with fairy dance and circus workshops, crafts, potions and fairy tale activities. Meet our mystical dragon, Cedric, and his mischievous friends Godwin & Finnigan – not forgetting the most magical character of them all, our Fairy Queen! During half term, October 21st – 29th , there will be additional entertainment for visitors to enjoy, including Ecuador the Bubble Wizard. Be amazed as he creates breath-taking bubble sculptures before your very eyes, blows smoke magically into bubbles, and puts you and your friends inside bubbles too! Don’t’ miss the grand finale, ‘Scintillation – A Unique Fire Show’ from HeartBurn Entertainment who have previously performed on ITV’s X-Factor! For full details visit: www.blackgangchine.com/events