Hops Festival
Ventnor Botanic Garden is celebrating its annual hops harvest with the Hops Festival on Sunday, September 24th from 11.00am to 6.00pm.With live music, entertainment for the whole family, real ales and a brand new lager ready to unveil… Botanic Lager with a Hint of Eucalyptus! With free entry and parking.
Visit www.botanic.co.uk
Tel: (01983) 855397
in Things to do