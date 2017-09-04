Ever wanted to swim like a mermaid or shark? You can live out those dreams with the help of the Island’s only qualified Mermaid instructor. We are holding an open session on Saturday, September 2nd at Gurnard Pines from 2.30pm – 3.30pm to show YOU what Fin2Fit Isle Of Wight is all about.

Tel: 07837331138 to book your slot (£10.00 for 15 mins).

Find us on Facebook: Fin2FitIsleofWight