The Island’s premier fitness destination – with something for everyone!
At 1Leisure we realise that getting fit is something that a massive range of people want to do. So we aim to provide the most welcoming environment to every customer through excellence of customer service, professionalism and maintaining the best facilities on the Island.
From the moment you decide to find out more about 1Leisure to the moment you finish that perfect workout, we pride ourselves on making everything as easy as possible. We also realise that people are looking for different ways of getting fit and different types of exercise, and that is why we offer a wide range of membership options.
SILVER CARD:
The Silver Card option allows you unlimited access to our swimming pools and racket sports. Starting at just £17.58 a month for an annual contract, it is excellent value for money.
GOLD CARD MEMBERSHIPS:
Gold Cards start from just £30.41 a month for an annual contract and offer full access to all of 1Leisure. When you take out a Gold Card you get all of the benefits of the Silver Card, but it also includes unlimited access to our Tone Zone Gyms, and all of our fitness classes.
FITNESS CLASSES:
We have over 100 fitness classes every week from Zumba to Body Conditioning, Fitsteps to Bootcamp, Yoga to DanceAtomic, Clubbercise to BLT, and everything in between. There is an incredible range of classes that our fantastic instructors make sure are perfect for everybody, from absolute to beginners to those wanting to really push themselves! By becoming a member you can book up to eight days in advance so you never miss out on your favourite classes.
TONE ZONE GYMS:
Right at the heart of 1Leisure are our Tone Zone Gyms. Without doubt 1Leisure offers the best gym experience possible here on the Island. Right through from our FREE inductions and ongoing professional support from our team of instructors, to the vast array of state-of-the-art Pulse equipment, you are sure to get the best workout possible.
OTHER SPORTS:
Why not try squash or racketball at Westridge or The Heights? Or badminton at Medina? Had you thought about basketball? Give Medina a call.
Where you can find us
1Leisure has three leisure centres across the island – Medina in Newport, The Heights in Sandown and Westridge on the outskirts of Ryde.
Call (01983) 823880 for more information about anything 1Leisure. Our reception teams are ready to take your call and help with your enquiry.
Visit www.1leisure.co.uk for more information about 1Leisure, including all the different membership options that are available. We offer a range of discounted memberships through our corporate scheme – why not check if your company is on the list?
*1Leisure is part of the Isle of Wight Council.
