‘Summer of fun’ for Angela Bryant!

Delighted Angela Bryant is looking forward to a Summer of Fun after winning the Isle of Wight Radio and Beacon magazine ‘Code Word’ competition.

Angela, from Apse Heath, successfully picked the four code words that were announced on Isle of Wight Radio every Friday throughout July. The words were: Marrow, Banana, Snow and Volcano, and Angela’s entry was picked out of the many we received.

Among the prizes were tickets to IW Steam Railway, Blackgang Chine, Eklectica and the V Dub Festival, as well as £100 cash to spend! Angela (left) is seen receiving her bumper prize package from Beacon’s senior account manager Kelly Knox.