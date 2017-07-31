Routefifty7 Bike Hire

The Isle of Wight, aka ‘Bicycle Island’, is a cyclist’s paradise with spectacular scenery and miles of safe cycleways. Lonely Planet places the Island as number one in the world’s top 10 cycling destinations. But don’t just take their word for it, saddle up and see for yourself!

Routefifty7.com

Tel: 07491 000057

Landguard Rd, Shanklin PO37 7LL