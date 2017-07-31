Faerie Festival
Gift to Nature are holding The Faerie Festival, one of their fund raising events, at Bullys Chalk Pit, Brading Down, on August 26th. Enjoy story telling, music, complimentary therapies, arts and crafts, workshops, woodcraft, and much more.
Adults £5, children £3.50, under 5s free, family tickets £15.
Visit: www.gifttonature.org.uk
Tel: (01983) 296244
