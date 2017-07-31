Earl Mountbatten Community Choir
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
Do you enjoy singing, want to meet new people and have fun together? Earl Mountbatten Community Choir is a non-auditioning choir, and all you need is the desire to sing! Come and join our 50-strong choir at the John Cheverton Centre from 6:30pm on Wednesday evenings for a wonderful range of uplifting songs.
For more information visit iwhospice.org or call 529511
Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
in Things to do