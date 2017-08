Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Do you enjoy singing, want to meet new people and have fun together? Earl Mountbatten Community Choir is a non-auditioning choir, and all you need is the desire to sing! Come and join our 50-strong choir at the John Cheverton Centre from 6:30pm on Wednesday evenings for a wonderful range of uplifting songs.

For more information visit iwhospice.org or call 529511