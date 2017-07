Lions celebrations

July 22nd and 23rd

10.00am until 4.30pm

on Sunday

Members of Lions International on the Isle of Wight are celebrating 100 years of Lions worldwide at Sandown Airport on. The two-day Family Fayre will be open on both days from, entry free. Entertainment all day including Queen of swing jazz Aydenne Simone. Visit website www.lionsiow100.org.uk and we’re also on Facebook.