Lions celebrations
Members of Lions International on the Isle of Wight are celebrating 100 years of Lions worldwide at Sandown Airport on July 22nd and 23rd. The two-day Family Fayre will be open on both days from 10.00am until 4.30pm, entry free. Entertainment all day including Queen of swing jazz Aydenne Simone on Sunday. Visit website www.lionsiow100.org.uk and we’re also on Facebook.
