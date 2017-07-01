Isle of Wight Pride
Isle of Wight Pride pre-registration for their free event on July 15th in Ryde has been a roaring success. Make sure you bag one of the few remaining free tickets via their website, or grab one of the amazing After-Party tickets due to take place at the Balcony on the same day. Don’t forget to join the parade which will head through the town from 11.00am.
in Things to do