Isle of Wight Pride pre-registration for their free event on July 15th in Ryde has been a roaring success. Make sure you bag one of the few remaining free tickets via their website, or grab one of the amazing After-Party tickets due to take place at the Balcony on the same day. Don’t forget to join the parade which will head through the town from 11.00am .

