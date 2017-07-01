Isle of Wight Arts Open Studios 2017
This popular event, from July 14th to 24th, gives over 120 artists a chance to display their work and meet the public in studios and venues across the Island. Entry is free. Be inspired by beautiful original art and craft work and buy direct from artists. The Yearbook, found in libraries and tourist points across the Island, gives information, or visit isleofwightarts.com
in Things to do