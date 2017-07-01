Eklectica Festival
Eklectica, a new family-friendly boutique music festival with a twist, comes to Robin Hill on September 9th and 10th. Promising an exciting mix of great bands, DJs and quirky entertainment acts, headlined by top show-stopping tribute bands Ultimate Elton & the Rocket Band, Killer Queen and Michael Jackson starring Ben and more! Day and weekend tickets available. For full details visit www.eklectica.live
in Things to do