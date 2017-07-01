Support Care in the Garden, at Palmers Brook Community Nursery, Park Road, Wootton Bridge, a project where all profits stay on the Island, supporting people with disabilities, to help them achieve a full and meaningful life. Founded in 2012 by John Goodenough and Gill Smith, Care in the Garden sells beautiful plants at amazing prices. Open 9.00am to 5.00pm .

More information: Tel (01983) 882758 or Mob 07722868939