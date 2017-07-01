Barton Manor Open Garden

A great day out for all the family on Sunday, July 16th, at this popular annual event held in aid of Earl Mountbatten Hospice. Explore the beautiful grounds and discover live music across three stages, Pimms garden bar and delicious food, Haven Falconry display, Donkey Sanctuary ‘groom a donkey’, Children’s arts, crafts and entertainment and local stallholders. Adults £5, 14 and under free!

