Pirates coming to Brading
The spectacular Pirates! exhibition, until June 30th, takes visitors on a journey through pirate history, film and literature. From the pirates of the Roman Mediterranean, to the Golden Age pirates of the Caribbean. Discover facts about their ships, weapons, tactics, and usually short lives. Includes spectacular costumes, from Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan and Spartacus. Brading Roman Villa, Morton Old Road, Brading, PO36 0PH.
bradingromanvilla.org.uk Tel: (01983) 406223
in Things to do