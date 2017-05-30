Isle of Wight Radio Child of Wight Awards 2017 – Sponsors
At Wightfibre we use the words ‘because we care’ in our company logo. This is because we really do care about providing the best possible service to our customers on the Island. We also care about giving back to our Island community where we can, and the Child of Wight Awards is a great way for us to do that.
John Irvine – CEO, Wightfibre
One of IFPL’s core values is the support of local organisations and projects. We are delighted to be sponsoring the Child of Wight Awards as it will showcase some of the outstanding young people that we have here on the Isle of Wight and allows IFPL the opportunity to give something back to our community.
Tim Young, IFPL Chief Operating Officer
Last year we were the proud sponsors of the Young Carers Award which we presented to Molly, 14, who helped her younger sister, aged just four, in many ways. We were so taken aback by how brave the children were. The staff at Unique Windows are very proud to be sponsoring this award again.
Michael and Kevin, Unique Windows
Westridge Skip Hire are delighted to support these awards that recognise the remarkable young people of the Isle of Wight. We strive to make the Island a greener place to live and preserve precious resources for future generations, these wonderful children show that all our efforts are worthwhile.
Andrew Liddell, Operation Manager, Westridge Skip Hire
Wightlink is proud to support the Child of Wight Awards and acknowledge some of the truly inspirational lives of young people on the Island. We are committed to supporting all aspects of Island life and each year give discounted travel to scores of local charities, good causes, events, arts and sports groups.
Stuart James, Wightlink Marketing and Innovation Director
Hovertravel believes in supporting and recognising children’s talents and abilities. Through HoverTalent we offer special discounts to children who need to travel across the Solent so they can train for their sport or other skill. These awards will raise the profile of the top tier of young talent on the Island and hopefully inspire the next generation.
Neil Chapman, Managing Director, Hovertravel Ltd
The Needles Landmark Attraction brings together so many young Island people to enjoy their leisure time, so it is fitting that we should support the Child of Wight awards, which showcases the achievements of some very special youngsters.
Rachael Hardiman, Marketing Manager, Needles Landmark Attraction.
Amazon World Zoo Park is the perfect location for young Island people to visit. It has the Island’s largest collection of exotic mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and insects. The multi-award winning zoo offers you animals, fauna and flora, a large Jurassic Playground, café and snack shack, making this a great day.
Derek Curtis, Director, Amazon World Zoo Park
Red Funnel is proud to sponsor the Child of Wight Fundraiser award. We work with many Isle of Wight charities and understand first-hand just how much hard work goes into fundraising efforts. Hettie Bell, who won the Fundraiser award, is a brilliant example of an inspirational and entrepreneurial young Islander who deserves to be recognised for such selfless dedication to a very worthwhile cause.
Shirley Anderson, Human Resources Director, Red Funnel
Marvins are delighted to be one of the sponsors for this prestigious Child of Wight Awards and recognise and reward some of the outstanding children on the Isle of Wight. The Island has a fantastic community and we often hear only the negatives. This is why Marvins are delighted to support Isle of Wight Radio in making these awards possible.
Julie Caudle, Director, Marvins Estate Agents
All the staff at the Beacon magazine are delighted to support and publicise the Isle of Wight Radio Child of Wight Awards, which highlights the incredible acts of kindness, strength and courage of some very special Island youngsters.
Peter White, Editor, Beacon
