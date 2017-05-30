Isle of Wight Pride are inviting you to join them on Saturday 15th July on the Beach for a Party, a time of reflection & to learn new things!

Our Island is constantly changing, growing and embracing diversity and if you want to join with a group of people who believe that we are all equal, no matter how you define your sexuality or how you identify your gender, then join us and many others like you on Saturday 15th July in Ryde. All are welcome to this family friendly event, no matter what your background is, however you define your sexuality and however you identify your Gender, everybody is truly welcome.

The day starts with a Parade through the bustling High Street of Ryde, down Union street at 11am, filling it with all the colours of the Rainbow, then ending up on Harbour Beach at 1130am. Join us in standing up and speaking out for all those in the world who are still discriminated against and even killed due to who they are or who they love and especially for those who live in places such as Chechnya where reported atrocities are happening daily against LGBT people.

Come and learn something new from one of our amazing keynote speakers.

Or come and join in the party and help us to celebrate 50 years since Homosexuality was decriminalised in the UK, setting our wonderful Country on a long path towards equality.

Theres lots to see, do and get involved with, whether it is the amazing art projects, the family friendly stalls, the information stands or sitting down on our Golden Sands and watching one of the talented acts we have booked to come and entertain you.

Headlined by the Freemasons, Horse McDonald, Reigns amongst many many other highly talented entertainers. All put on for FREE!!

Come, ready to laugh, love, learn, listen and embrace our Islands diverse community.

#LoveWins