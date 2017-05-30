Alison Moyet – Sambuca & sarnies!

Essex girl Alison Moyet admits she can hardly wait to perform at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival. Alison, a highly successful singer-songwriter since the late 1970s, will be making a welcome IW Festival return in the Big Top on the Friday evening of the four-day music extravaganza at Seaclose Park, Newport.

But the highly-experienced artist admits she might have to treat herself to a couple of shots of her favourite tipple, Sambuca, to calm her nerves before she steps out on stage. She said: The Isle of Wight Festival is legendary, even from my youth. It feels weighty being invited to play there.

“I anticipate the fear in the unpredictability of festival sets. The exchange between band and audience that rewards each other with an energy that by nature is specific only to that day; that weather; that mood; that PA system!

“This is a beautiful and inclusive festival, with a broad, live-music loving audience who are still looking for surprise as much as the expected. It feels like an honest live experience and not merely some nostalgia picnic. That for an artist is always going to be something to celebrate. I know I loved it last time and I fully expect to be thrilled by it again.”

Alison promises her fans a mixture of new material and old and personal live set favourites that feel good to play. She revealed: “Expect an electronic set that bridges grooves and impulse. But also, expect me to stop and start again if I am not feeling it – and don’t expect a costume change!”

The 55-year-old, whose hits have included ‘All Cried Out’, ‘Invisible’ and ‘Love Letters’, has also given an insight into her backstage demands ahead of her appearance. She smiled: “Sambuca, gin and slimline, a cheese sandwich, apples and herbal tea, as well as lemons, honey and ginger and where possible a TV that turns on.”

The IW Festival runs from June 8th to 11th, with the legendary Rod Stewart the main stage headliner on the Sunday night. Other top acts at this year’s Festival include Bastille, The Kaiser Chiefs, The Pretenders, Rag N Bone Man and George Ezra.

Isle of Wight Festival ticket winner!

Delighted Faye Fletcher is planning a special birthday celebration after winning the Beacon’s Isle of Wight Festival competition. Faye, who will be 25 a few days before the IW Festival begins on June 8th, correctly named the song ‘Maggie May’ as Rod Stewart’s massive hit in 1971. We received hundreds of entries for the competition, and it was Faye’s name which was picked out. She said: “Winning two camping passes is a great birthday present. I’ve been to several IW Festivals in the past, and I’m really looking forward to seeing Bastille this year, although I enjoy most acts.

“We have lost one big festival on the Isle of Wight, so I’m so glad we still have the IW Festival. I would be really upset if it ever finished.” Faye, a hairdresser in Newport, wants to take friend Georgia with her to the Festival, but smiled: “She’s in Australia at the moment, but is thinking of coming home. If she does I’ll take her, but if not, I’m sure one of my other friends will be delighted to come with me. All my family reads the Beacon, and I’m so pleased I decided to enter the competition.”