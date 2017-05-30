A Setting to Delight in…
Secluded, private, and nestled in the former grounds of Queen Victoria’s favourite residence – Osborne House – this is the ultimate hideaway for that dream day. Set in two acres of gardens, the Grade II listed building is a charming 10-bedroom boutique hotel. Let our expert team and dedicated wedding planners help you create a bespoke day to remember.
Fabulous flexibility
The hotel is licensed for Civil Ceremonies and Civil Partnerships and our four function rooms and garden Gazebo offer a variety of historic and stylish settings. For larger groups a marquee (above) on the patio can provide additional space. The Consort Restaurant team cater to your tastes with a wide range of delectable food and drinks choices, beautiful presentation and excellent service.
Exquisite exclusivity
Book the whole hotel exclusively – guaranteeing all the accommodation, including free Bridal Suite, and with the hotel and grounds closed to all other guests. Whether you’re planning a large, lavish wedding for 200+ guests or an intimate celebration for close family and friends, let us make your special day one to treasure forever. Historic, stylish and always welcoming – Albert Cottage Hotel is truly unique.
Also perfect for drinks, dining, or staying over
Our Consort Restaurant serves up outstanding dining experiences for all occasions, tastes and budgets. Enjoy mid-morning coffee or sparkling afternoon tea on the sunny patio. Our lunch menu features delicious seasonal options from speciality sandwiches to Island steak – and our Sunday roast has become an institution. We’re open throughout the year to everyone, offering inspired evening dining and fine fresh local produce. Our relaxed and informal bar is also open late to residents and non-residents.
