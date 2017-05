Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

With stunning views of the sea, The Brasserie at The Aqua B & B on Shanklin Esplanade is open seven days a week from 5.30pm , and offers a varied and inexpensive menu, plus traditional Sunday roasts, all with full waiter service.

The Aqua, 17 The Esplanade, Shanklin, PO37 6BN

(01983) 863024