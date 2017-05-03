Murrays Seafood Restaurant, Cowes
Fish & fizz for two! Our signature beer battered fish with hand cut Isle of Wight chips, and a glass of Prosecco for just £27.50*. Also available, daily set price menus, Island steaks and lobster.
*Find this advert in your paper copy of the Beacon magazine and present on arrival. Please call to book. Offer available lunch and dinner, Monday to Friday until May 26th 2017.
Murrays Seafood Restaurant
106 High Street, Cowes PO31 7AT
(01983) 296233
