Isle of Wight Steam Railway Spring Gala
There’s a rare opportunity to see much of The Railway’s rolling stock in operation between May 27th -29th. Enjoy your favourite Island brewed beer at our real ale bar and browse the art on display from Island artist Ivan Berryman. Don’t forget to explore Train Story where interactive displays bring 150 years of railway history to life.
For more information visit iwsteamrailway.co.uk
in Things to do