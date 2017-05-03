Isle of Wight Festival of Transport
If you love heritage transport this is the event for you! Come along to The IW Steam Railway on May 21st and see an array of vehicles on display, where each is someone’s pride and joy. From bicycles, cars, trucks and wagons to old charabancs, there’s plenty to see. Admission to the event is free.
Find out more: iwsteamrailway.co.uk
